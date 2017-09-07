Indians Overpower Mustangs 41-13

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County’s David Roark (11) and Nolan Baisch (73) team up to stop Seneca’s Trey Wilson during the Indians’ 41-13 win on Sept. 1 at Seneca High School.

The Seneca Indians scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to build a 22-0 lead on the way to a 41-13 win over the McDonald County Mustangs on Sept. 1 at Seneca High School.