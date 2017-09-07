Chicken: The Preferred Protein For Your Health And Budget

You may have heard a lot about protein recently, especially as it plays a part in combating the ever-expanding obesity epidemic. The United States Department of Agriculture's 2010 Dietary Guidelines encourage us to eat proteins like chicken that are low in saturated fat. Did you know:

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.