Rules For Righteousness, Good Home

We gave thanks for the rain as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Wayne Johnson opened our service with prayer, and special prayers were requested for Rodney Allison, Katie, Viola Chaney, Norma, Debbie Taylor, John Adams and the McCullough family. Jeanette Easter and Frankie Garvin shared blessings.

