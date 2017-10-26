My Name Is Stan: I Am An Addict
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Now in my late 60s, I find that there were very few things which I looked forward to; however, the daily walk to the mailbox was one experience that I found worthwhile. Those sealed envelopes seemed to offer the possibility that something new and interesting rested inside. I opened and carefully read each item of postage without prejudice and with total disregard for the addressee's identity.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.