Missouri Elk Tour Offered To Local Youth
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Youth ages 8--18 can register to attend a specially arranged tour, hosted by Young Outdoorsmen United, of Missouri's new restoration elk population on Nov. 4-5 at the Missouri Department of Conservation's 23,763 acre Peck Ranch Wildlife Conservation and Research Center.
