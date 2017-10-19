What A Friend We Have

With fall in the air, we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were greeted by Wayne Johnson who opened our worship service with prayer and welcomed our visitors. Special prayers were requested for Jimmy and Jeanette's grandson, Katie, Mark and Shelley's son, Jake Allison's dad, the people in California and travel prayers for several. For Pastor Appreciation Sunday, we recognized our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall and Shelley. They are such a blessing to Mill Creek and we thank God that they are a part of our church family.

