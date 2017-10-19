Soccer Splits Matches

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County High School recognized the senior members of its 2017 soccer team following the Mustangs' 4-0 win over Riverton, Kan. on Oct. 12 at MCHS. From left to right: Adrian Ocampo, Jaw Di, Joaquin Lazalde and Uriel Lazaro.

The McDonald County High School soccer team split matches last week, including a 4-0 win over Riverton, Kan., on Oct. 12 to celebrate Senior Night.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.