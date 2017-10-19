McDonald County Neighbor Reunited With Mom's Old Fair Book

OWNER SAYS HER STORY IS REMINISCENT OF A ‘HALLMARK MOVIE’

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Photo submitted Kathy Hess is reunited with her mom's old McDonald County Fair Book from 1976. The old fair book must have accidentally landed in a box, which was sold at an auction 20 years ago. Hess learned that the book was available through a friend, who told her of the Rags to Riches Flea Market's Facebook post.
When Kathy Hess saw a picture of an old fair book on a local flea market's Facebook page, she was sure it was her mama's old book.

