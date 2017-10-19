Lazalde, Guadarrama, Mick Earn All-Conference Cross Country Honors

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County's Addy Mick earned first team Big 8 All-Conference with a fifth place finish at the conference cross country championships held Oct. 12 at Cassville High School.

Sophomore David Lazalde earned first team all-conference in leading the McDonald County High School cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the Big 8 Conference Cross Country Championships held Oct. 12 at Cassville High School.