Anderson Students Receive Shoes
Thursday, October 19, 2017
MC4Kids and Zion Word Church of Anderson distributed approximately 600 pairs of shoes to students at Anderson Elementary School on Oct. 13.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.