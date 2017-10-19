Anderson Students Receive Shoes

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Volunteer Tony Blair fits fourth-grader Landon Mills with a pair of shoes during a shoe giveaway at Anderson Elementary School. MC4Kids and Zion Word Church of Anderson distributed 600 pairs of shoes to students at the school.

MC4Kids and Zion Word Church of Anderson distributed approximately 600 pairs of shoes to students at Anderson Elementary School on Oct. 13.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.