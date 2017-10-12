XC Teams Take 3rd, 4th at Cassville

Led by a fourth-place finish by David Lazalde and a sixth-place by Alex Guadarrama, the McDonald County High School boys cross country team took third place at the Cassville Invitational Cross Country Championships held Oct. 5 at Cassville High School.

