XC Teams Take 3rd, 4th at Cassville
Thursday, October 12, 2017
Led by a fourth-place finish by David Lazalde and a sixth-place by Alex Guadarrama, the McDonald County High School boys cross country team took third place at the Cassville Invitational Cross Country Championships held Oct. 5 at Cassville High School.
