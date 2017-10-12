Soccer Earns Second Win
Thursday, October 12, 2017
The McDonald County High School boys' soccer team picked up its fifth win of the season with a 2-0 win over College Heights Christian Academy of Joplin on Oct. 3 at Loyce Shellnut Soccer Field in Anderson.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.