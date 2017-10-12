Raising Cattle on Small Acreages Oct. 16

SPRINGFIELD -- University of Missouri Extension, the Greene County Extension Council, and Mid-Missouri Bank will offer a "Raising Cattle on Small Acreages" workshop starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield.

