Lady Mustangs 2nd In District

SEASON COMES TO AN END AT HANDS OF CARTHAGE

By Rick Peck

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Carthage's Sydney Peters dives back to first base to just beats a tag by McDonald County's Leslie Yousey during the Lady Tigers 3-1 win in the Missouri Class 4 District Softball Tournament on Oct. 5 at Carthage High School.
The Carthage Lady Tigers made the most out of four hits to hand McDonald County a 3-1 loss in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4 District 12 Softball Tournament on Oct. 5 at Carthage High School.

