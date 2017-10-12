Lady Mustangs 2nd In District
SEASON COMES TO AN END AT HANDS OF CARTHAGE
Thursday, October 12, 2017
The Carthage Lady Tigers made the most out of four hits to hand McDonald County a 3-1 loss in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4 District 12 Softball Tournament on Oct. 5 at Carthage High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.