Lady Mustangs 2nd In District

Carthage's Sydney Peters dives back to first base to just beats a tag by McDonald County's Leslie Yousey during the Lady Tigers 3-1 win in the Missouri Class 4 District Softball Tournament on Oct. 5 at Carthage High School.

The Carthage Lady Tigers made the most out of four hits to hand McDonald County a 3-1 loss in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4 District 12 Softball Tournament on Oct. 5 at Carthage High School.