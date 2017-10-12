Keeping Critical Business Data Safe A Necessary Plan
Thursday, October 12, 2017
LAMAR -- Even though employees and business owners all realize the importance of business data, and can recognize the impact data loss could have on business operations, only 30 percent of businesses have a disaster preparedness plan for business data.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.