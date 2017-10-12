Junior High School Roundup
Thursday, October 12, 2017
The McDonald County eighth-grade football team's quest for a perfect season ended, but the hopes for an undefeated season remains after the Mustangs and Aurora battled to a 14-14 tie on Oct. 5 at McDonald County High School.
