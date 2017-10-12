Banta Helps Victims Move Forward

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Dana Banta, McDonald County Victim's Advocate, sits on the steps of the first McDonald County Courthouse.

It's a job that requires a big heart, a great deal of compassion and a good working knowledge of the legal system.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.