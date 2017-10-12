911 Center Helps Neighbors In Time Of Emergency

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/The people behind the scenes, dispatchers and board members of the 911 Emergency Center. Back row, L to R: John Wynn, Julie Thomas, Eastern Board Member Kurt Williams, Board Chairman Richard Huston, Hunter Lyons, Western Board Member Ted Huston, Kelly Johnson, Eric Raney, Chris Owens, Eastern Board Member Darrel Watson and Western Board Member Dewey Pierce. Middle, L to R: Eastern Board Member Calvin Wilson, Ellsworth Amos, Sam Martineau, Tracy Owen, Director Lisa McCool-Rataczak, Bill Thomas, and Stephanie Gilmore. Front, L to R: Sara Pierson, Ross Ahrens, Shelly Porter, Khaylea Owens, Danielle Duncan and Rescue Fox. (Not pictured: Vice Chairman Robert Evenson, Loren Proctor, and Eric Stelts.)

The McDonald County 911 Center stands ready to help friends and neighbors in their time of emergency.