Trucking Company Comes To MCHS

CARRIER PROVIDES SIMULATOR, INFORMATION ABOUT CAREERS

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, October 5, 2017

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Corrigan Mitchell, right, tries out a truck driving simulator brought to McDonald County High School by R+L Carriers while Austin Farris looks on.
R+L Carriers brought a truck to McDonald County High School on Sept. 29, but it wasn't just any truck.

