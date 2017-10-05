Teague's Tackle Preserves Win

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County’s David Roark (11), Caleb Curtis (10) and Trey Black (64) bring down Monett’s Patrick Valentine during the Mustangs 21-18 win on Sept. 29 at MCHS.

Linebacker Timber Teague finished the McDonald County Mustangs' Sept. 30 game against Monett with 12 tackles, but none was more important than his last, a fourth down stop of Monett's Karter Brink to preserve the Mustangs' 21-18 win over the Cubs at MCHS.