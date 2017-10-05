Teague's Tackle Preserves Win
Mustangs Drop Cubs In Close Game
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Linebacker Timber Teague finished the McDonald County Mustangs' Sept. 30 game against Monett with 12 tackles, but none was more important than his last, a fourth down stop of Monett's Karter Brink to preserve the Mustangs' 21-18 win over the Cubs at MCHS.
