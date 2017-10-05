Pumpkin Painting Classes At The Library
Thursday, October 5, 2017
The McDonald County Library is offering a Pumpkin Painting class in their respective community rooms at two locations: Southwest City and Pineville. The Southwest City class date is Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Juan Serna will again be assisting SWC attendees with their creations. The class at Pineville is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. and Tammy Taylor will be assisting at that location.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.