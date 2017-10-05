Pumpkin Painting Classes At The Library

The McDonald County Library is offering a Pumpkin Painting class in their respective community rooms at two locations: Southwest City and Pineville. The Southwest City class date is Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Juan Serna will again be assisting SWC attendees with their creations. The class at Pineville is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. and Tammy Taylor will be assisting at that location.

