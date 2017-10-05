MCHS Cross Country Places 25th In Chile Pepper Run
Thursday, October 5, 2017
David Lazalde finished in 25th place out of 889 runners to lead the McDonald County High School cross country team to a 22nd place finish in the high school open division at the Chile Pepper Festival held Sept. 30 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.