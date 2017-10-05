His Table Volunteers Serve Others

Courtesy photo His Table Ministry is in need of a new smoker to be able to serve communities to which the volunteers travel. In the past, volunteers have borrowed a smoker here and there, but would like to expand their ministry and secure a smoker to take where needed. Volunteers travel to where there is a need and provide free meals, while spreading the good news of Jesus. The smoker is $5,000 and made in Arkansas. Those who are interested in donating to the fund may contact Josh Wagner through Facebook.
From a free, delicious barbecue sandwich to witnessing about Christ, His Table volunteers are feeding people physically, mentally and spiritually.
