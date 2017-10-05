Correction

In the Sept. 14 issue's story A Kayak-fishing show filming in the Ozarks, an individual in one photo was incorrectly identified as Jason Adams with Ozark Mountain Trading Company. The individual in question is actually Kelly Bronaugh with Ozark Mountain Trading Company.

