Back To Basics Sets October Date

The Oct. 12 meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group will be held at the New Mac Community Room, old Highway 71n north of the High School in Anderson, Mo. The group gathers the second Thursday of each month. The pot luck at begins at 6:30 p.m.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.