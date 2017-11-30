Trail Meeting Set For Dec. 14

Southwest City will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library on Main Street. The public is invited to join the city of Southwest City as it discusses the future of trails grants and projects.

