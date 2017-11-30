Rematch With Joplin Turns Into Blowout

RICK PECK SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY McDonald County’s Boston Dowd takes a rebound away from teammate Blake Gravette during the Mustangs’ 68-42 loss to Joplin on Monday night in the opening round of the 71st Carthage Invitational Boys Basketball Tournament at Carthage High School

If it was a game of horse, Joplin "proved" its winning shot with a second consecutive win over the McDonald County Mustangs with a 68-42 decision in the opening round of the 71st Carthage Invitational Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday night at Carthage High School.