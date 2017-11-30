Noel Christmas Parade Set Dec. 2

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School marching band marched in the 2016 Noel Christmas parade.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School marching band marched in the 2016 Noel Christmas parade.

The annual Noel Christmas parade will march down Main Street at 2 p.m. Saturday. The theme of this year's parade is "Hometown Christmas."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.