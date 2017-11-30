Lady Mustangs Play Hard, Come Up Short
Thursday, November 30, 2017
Top-seeded Nevada used a 12-2 spurt to end the third quarter and start the fourth to build a 42-30 lead, but then had to hold on down the stretch to claim a 51-47 win over the McDonald County Lady Mustangs on Monday night in the opening round of the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic Girls Basketball Tournament at Carl Junction High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.