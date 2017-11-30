Lady Mustangs Play Hard, Come Up Short

RICK PECK SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Meagan Mills takes a rebound away from Nevada's Teagan Charles during the Lady Mustangs' 51-47 loss in the opening round of the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday night at Carl Junction High School.

Top-seeded Nevada used a 12-2 spurt to end the third quarter and start the fourth to build a 42-30 lead, but then had to hold on down the stretch to claim a 51-47 win over the McDonald County Lady Mustangs on Monday night in the opening round of the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic Girls Basketball Tournament at Carl Junction High School.