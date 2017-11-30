Great-Grandfather Leaves County Newspaper 'Goldmine'

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press James Reed finds the unfolding of lives in old Pineville newspapers fascinating. Stories lay themselves out and dramas unfold. Such is the 1907 case of the murder of Clarence Mosier, a popular teacher. Charles Heath was accused of murdering the school teacher in cold blood after he tried to discipline Heath’s daughter. The case was “one of the longest and hardest fought criminal cases ever tried in Southwest Missouri.” Reed's great-grandfather edited the paper from 1883 to 1942.