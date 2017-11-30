Goodman Police Honored For Helping Family During Tornado
Thursday, November 30, 2017
The Igisomar family thought it could outrun the tornado. So family members gathered in a truck and tried to get away from the tornado that was sweeping through Goodman.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.