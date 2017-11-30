Goodman Police Honored For Helping Family During Tornado

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Print item

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press To show appreciation to Goodman police officer Joe David and police chief Curt Drake, the Igisomar family put together a large basket filled with snacks and drinks. Shirayne Igisomar presented the basket and two handcrafted cards to them at the Nov. 21 Goodman City Council meeting, saying that the gift was presented with grateful and caring hearts. David rescued family members after the truck in which they were riding was lifted by tornadic winds and then set back down.
Zoom

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press To show appreciation to Goodman police officer Joe David and police chief Curt Drake, the Igisomar family put together a large basket filled with snacks and drinks. Shirayne Igisomar presented the basket and two handcrafted cards to them at the Nov. 21 Goodman City Council meeting, saying that the gift was presented with grateful and caring hearts. David rescued family members after the truck in which they were riding was lifted by tornadic winds and then set back down.

The Igisomar family thought it could outrun the tornado. So family members gathered in a truck and tried to get away from the tornado that was sweeping through Goodman.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.