Goodman Police Honored For Helping Family During Tornado

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press To show appreciation to Goodman police officer Joe David and police chief Curt Drake, the Igisomar family put together a large basket filled with snacks and drinks. Shirayne Igisomar presented the basket and two handcrafted cards to them at the Nov. 21 Goodman City Council meeting, saying that the gift was presented with grateful and caring hearts. David rescued family members after the truck in which they were riding was lifted by tornadic winds and then set back down.