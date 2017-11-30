ESA Holiday Homes Tour
Thursday, November 30, 2017
Lambda Chi Chapter of ESA International continues the sneak peek at our four homes located in Anderson, Mo., and open to tour from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The $8 ticket fee, once again, will go entirely to fund the ESA scholarships given to young women graduating from McDonald County High School in 2018. The homeowners opening their doors are Kelsey Hughes, 403 Missouri; Dylan and Kya Thomas, 414 ½ E. Apple Street; B.J. and Diana Goodwin, 100 N. Spring Street and Alice Snodgrass, 611 Sunrise Hill.
