An Attitude Of Gratitude

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Doug Cory was celebrating a birthday, and special prayers were requested for Mertie Harmon, Sequoyah, Jack Wilson and Steve's nephew and wife. Jeanette Easter shared a praise. Janet Chaney shared information about the Lottie Moon Christmas offering during December for missions that began in 1885. Dec. 3-10 will be the week of prayer for missions. Our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall presented Bibles to Jake Allison and Gracie Allison in celebration of their baptisms.

