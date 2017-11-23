Recycle Center Has Negative Balance
Thursday, November 23, 2017
The McDonald County Recycle Center in Noel currently has a negative balance, which led one alderman to suggest it might need to be shut down. Mayor Lewis Davis, however, believes the recycling center should break even in the next three to four months.
