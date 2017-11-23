McDonald County Neighbors Create Unique Holiday Gifts

Courtesy photo Melissa Jackson of Jacksons Royal Farm in Anderson is busy putting together made-to-order baskets, filled with a variety of products made with goat milk. Jackson is fully stocked in goat milk products, from lip balm, soap, body butter, sugar scrub, bath bombs and lotions. The baskets range from $15 to $20, depending on the products requested. To reach her, email her jacksonsroyalfarm@yahoo.com.