'Kicks 4 Kids' provides shoes to young athletes
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Southwest City recently came together to provide new, high-quality shoes to the school's basketball teams through a local program, Kicks for Kids.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.