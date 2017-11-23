Joplin Surges Doom Mustangs In Opener
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Joplin used a 27-2 run midway through the first half and a 10-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter to spoil the McDonald County Mustangs 2017-2018 season opener by claiming a 56-47 win on Monday night at MCHS.
