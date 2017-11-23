The City of Anderson Fire dues will be due on Jan. 1, 2018, for the new year. If you have paid your dues on June 1, 2017, or after, that will be for the year of 2018. If your dues were paid before June 1, 2017, you will need to pay by Jan. 1 to renew them.

