Vietnam Veterans Honored, Recognized For Their Service

Courtesy photo Vietnam veterans from McDonald and Newton counties are honored at a special event on Friday, Nov. 10, at The Civic in Neosho. Missouri State Representatives Bill Reiboldt and Bill Lant recognized the special group of veterans in a ceremony, "Boots on the Ground -- Vietnam."

In keeping with the national tradition of honoring America's veterans, Missouri State Representatives Bill Reiboldt and Bill Lant recognized a special group of veterans in a special ceremony, "Boots on the Ground -- Vietnam."