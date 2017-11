Courtesy photo Tiffany Jordon receives a great deal of help from her mother, Kathy Jennings, and her mother-in-law, Vicki Jordon, for the day to honor local veterans. Both ladies oversee the dessert portion of the event, helping their grandchildren create some delicious pies. Natali Jordon (left), Grandma Kathy Jennings, Emersyn Jordon and Grandma Vicki Jordon show off six of their homemade pies.