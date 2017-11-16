Lady Mustangs Improvement Noticable

RICK PECKSPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Samantha Frazier gets fouled by Alexia Estrada before help from Mollie Milleson arrives during a girls' basketball scrimmage held Nov. 10 at McDonald County High School.

After a slow start during its first 10-minute session, the 2017-2018 McDonald County High School girls' basketball team showed signs of improvement over last year during its second 10 minutes of action.