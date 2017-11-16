Holiday Miracle Market
WHERE HOLIDAY SHOPPING MAKES MIRACLES HAPPEN
Thursday, November 16, 2017
Holiday Miracle Market hosted by the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Freeman Hospital West Conference Rooms 1-4W, 1102 W. 32nd St., Joplin, Mo. Admission is free and open to the public.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.