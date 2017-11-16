Head-on Collision Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

By Megan Davis McDonald County Press mdavis@nwadg.com

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Print item

A Southwest City man was killed and four other residents injured following a head-on collision on Thursday evening.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.