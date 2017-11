Society Features Calendar With Unique Agricultural Focus

COURTESY PHOTO The 2018 McDonald County Historical Society calendar, which is now available, features an agricultural focus this year. The calendar’s front and back cover features a collage of colorful primitive canning labels, as well as historical photos and dates of interest. Calendars are $10 and are available at Rags to Riches Flea Market in Anderson, Mustang Drug in Anderson, Corner Café in Southwest City, City Hall in Pineville, the Jane Store and the museum’s gift shop.