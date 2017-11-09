Society Features Calendar With Unique Agricultural Focus

COURTESY PHOTO The 2018 McDonald County Historical Society calendar, which is now available, features an agricultural focus this year. The calendarâ€™s front and back cover features a collage of colorful primitive canning labels, as well as historical photos and dates of interest. Calendars are $10 and are available at Rags to Riches Flea Market in Anderson, Mustang Drug in Anderson, Corner CafÃ© in Southwest City, City Hall in Pineville, the Jane Store and the museumâ€™s gift shop.