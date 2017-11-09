Society Features Calendar With Unique Agricultural Focus

COURTESY PHOTO The 2018 McDonald County Historical Society calendar, which is now available, features an agricultural focus this year. The calendarâ€™s front and back cover features a collage of colorful primitive canning labels, as well as historical photos and dates of interest. Calendars are $10 and are available at Rags to Riches Flea Market in Anderson, Mustang Drug in Anderson, Corner CafÃ© in Southwest City, City Hall in Pineville, the Jane Store and the museumâ€™s gift shop.
A new calendar featuring McDonald County's agricultural heritage is now available.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.