Power of the Holy Ghost

Pastor Bob had to have some pretty serious dental work done, so we were blessed with a visiting preacher who is known to many of God's children. Brother Darrin Robins and his sweet wife came to worship with us. They also brought two of their grandchildren, one beautiful young lady blessed us with a song and was accompanied by her brother on the drums while Grandpa played the guitar. It's amazing how much talent such young children can show if just given a chance. We love the children to be involved in our service.

