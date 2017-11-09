Just a Stones Throw Away

Today was a very special day at Pineville First Baptist Church. It was "Friend Day." Many gathered bringing friends from far and wide. Jessica Cole, who brought 12 friends, won the "Rainbow Colored Bible," and Steve Hartman won with bringing a total of six friends.

