Happy Birthday, B2B

The Nov. 9, 2017, meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group will be held at the New Mac Community Room, old Highway 71 north of the High School, in Anderson on the second Thursday of the month. Potluck is at 6:30 p.m.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.