Firefighters Gain Hands-On Training During Controlled Burn
Thursday, November 9, 2017
To Pineville passers-by, the scene looked like a house totally engulfed in flames. For Pineville firefighters, it looked like an incredible opportunity to learn more about fighting fires.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.