A Word to the Wise
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Every country has its proverbs or wise sayings. Most of us grew up with wise sayings and proverbs we learned from our grandparents or our parents.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.