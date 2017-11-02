Veterans Day Program Scheduled In Pineville
Thursday, November 2, 2017
The McDonald County Historical Society will host a Veterans Day program to honor McDonald County veterans and promote the new "Stories of Military Service" exhibit at the museum.
